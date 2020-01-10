A pair of quarter-final bouts of the featherweight World Grand Prix has been announced for Bellator 241. MMA event airs live on DAZN from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. on March 14 (AEDT). The reigning champion in the division Patricio “Pitbull” Freire faces Pedro Carvalho in a five-round championship bout, while Daniel Weichel squares off against Emmanuel Sanchez.

Patricio Freire (30-4) is a current two-weight champion, featherweight and lightweight. In his previous bout in September 2019 he scored a unanimous decision against Juan Archuleta to retain his title and advance to the quarter-final. In May “Pitbull” TKO’d Michael Chandler in the first round to add the second belt to his collection.

Pedro Carvalho (11-3) is coming off the win by submission in the second round against Sam Sicilia. Before that he stopped Derek Campos in the first round.

Daniel Weichel (40-11) won his previous bout by unanimous decision against Saul Rogers, and rebounded from the two-fight losing streak.

Emmanuel Sanchez (19-4) is riding the two-fight win streak, including the second-round submission win against Tywan Claxton, and a unanimous decision against Georgi Karakhanyan.

Weichel and Sanchez meet for the second time. Their first fight in July 2016 ended in favor of the latter, who took a split decision.

The first quarter-final bout of Bellator featherweight World Grand Prix was contested at Bellator Hawaii in December 2019 where A.J. McKee submitted Derek Campos in the third round.

Bellator 241 tickets go on sale on Friday, January 17 (local time) at the venue, Ticketmaster and Bellator.com. Other bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Featherweight Patricio “Pitbull” Freire vs. Pedro Carvalho

Featherweight Daniel Weichel vs. Emmanuel Sanchez