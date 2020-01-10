The reigning flyweight champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his belt against former titleholder Jonathan Haggerty in the championship rematch. Muay Thai contest headlines the fight card taking place tonight, January 10, at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The co-main event is the women’s MMA bout between Stamp Fairtex and Puja Tomar. Also on the card Sangmanee Sathian MuayThai squares off against Kenta Yamada, Thanh Le faces Ryogo Takahashi and Liam Harrison takes on Mohammed Bin Mahmoud.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. The full fight card, comprising Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA bouts, can be found below.

Information how to watch ONE A New Tomorrow live can be found here. The event kicks off at 5:30 pm local time. The event schedule in Australia converts to Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9:30 pm AEDT.

A New Tomorrow: Rodtang vs Haggerty 2

Main Card

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jonathan Haggerty (Muay Thai)

Stamp Fairtex vs. Puja Tomar (MMA)

Sangmanee Sathian MuayThai vs. Kenta Yamada (Muay Thai)

Thanh Le vs. Ryogo Takahashi (MMA)

Liam Harrison vs. Mohammed Bin Mahmoud (Muay Thai)

Preliminary Card

Muangthai PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym vs. Brice Delval (Muay Thai)

Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Joey Pierotti (MMA)

Victor Pinto vs. Adam Noi (Kickboxing)

Ma Jia Wen vs. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg (MMA)

Han Zi Hao vs. Mehdi Zatout (Muay Thai)

Maira Mazar vs. Ayaka Miura (MMA)

Yohan Mulia Legowo vs Roel Rosauro (MMA)