Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin battle it out for WBC and WBO light middleweight titles on January 10 (Jan. 11 AEDT). The women’s boxing world championship bout headlines the three-fight card live on Showtime from the Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ.

A day before the fight show, the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. Former IBO middleweight and IBF welterweight champion, Ivana Habazin (20-3, 7 KO) was the first to weigh-in, showing 152.6. Her opponent, two-time Olympic gold medalist, former super middleweight champion and current undisputed middleweight champion, Claressa Shields (9-0, 2 KO) tipped the scales at 153.4. The latter aspires to make history as the fastest boxer to win titles in three different weight divisions.

The Shields vs. Habazin championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

The co-main event is a 10-round welterweight bout between Jaron Ennis (24-0) and Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-1-1). The athletes weighed-in at 145.8 and 146.2, respectively.

Also on the fight card, Alicia Napoleon Espinosa (12-1) and Elin Cederroos (7-0) square off in the super middleweight championship unification. IBF super middleweight titleholder Cederroos came in at 166.4. WBA super middleweight champion Napoleon Espinosa showed 164. The contest is also scheduled for ten rounds.

How to watch Claressa Shields vs Ivana Habazin live

Boxing fans can watch Shields vs Habazin live stream on Showtime. The date and time in the United States is set for for Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9:00 pm ET. In Australia the fight schedule converts to Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm AEDT.

Light Middleweight – 10 rounds

Claressa Shields vs Ivana Habazin

Welterweight – 10 rounds

Jaron Ennis vs Bakhtiyar Eyubov

Super Middleweight – 10 rounds

Alicia Napoleon Espinosa vs Elin Cederroos