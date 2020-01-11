Badr Hari is back in business. “The Golden Boy” of kickboxing seems to be already hitting the gym, and is expected to step inside the squared circle in the near future.

Hari was last seen in action in December 2019, when he made his highly anticipated return in the rematch against Dutch Rico Verhoeven, and was looking to dethrone the “King of Kickboxing”. However, similarly to their first fight the second clash also ended in TKO due to injury (here is what it was). Although the latter was losing on judges scorecards (until the moment of injury), he retained his belt.

“The office… Soon back again,” the Moroccan-Dutch kickboxer captioned the photo on Instagram, that shows him in the gym, Saturday.

The Rico vs Hari 2 fight gathered 3.5 million live viewers across the world. Their business is though still unfinished.

The pair is expected to square off for the third time.

Badr Hari (106-14, 92 KO/TKO) is a former K-1 and It’s Showtime heavyweight champion. Over the course of his career he defeated Semmy Schilt, Peter Aerts, Alistair Overeem, Ray Sefo, among others.

Rico Verhoeven (56-10, 17 KO/TKO) is a current GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight champion. To date, he has retained his belt nine times.