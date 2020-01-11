Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin squared off on January 11 (AEDT). The pair headlined the fight card taking place at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA. The event aired live on Showtime.

The Shields vs. Habazin women’s boxing world championship bout featured two-time Olympic gold medalist, former super middleweight champion and current undisputed middleweight champion, representing the country-host, up against former IBO middleweight and IBF welterweight champion from Croatia. The pair battled it out for WBO and WBC light middleweight titles.

The scheduled for ten rounds championship bout went a full distance. In the end the verdict heard a unanimous decision (99-89, 100-90, 100-89) in favor of Claressa Shields, who knocked Ivana Habazin down in Round 6 with body shots. It was also the first knockdown in her career.

In addition to the belts Shields updated her record to 10-0, 2 KO. Furthermore she became the fastest boxer in history, male or female, to earn world titles in three different weight classes in just 10 fights. Ivana Habazin dropped to 20-4, 7 KO.

