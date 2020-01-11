Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin square off today in a ten-round women’s boxing world championship bout. The contest headlines the fight card live on Showtime. The event takes place at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ. WBC and WBO light middleweight titles are on the line.

Also on the card Jaron Ennis and Bakhtiyar Eyubov meet in a ten-round matchup at welterweight. In addition, Alicia Napoleon Espinosa and Elin Cederroos face off in a ten-round super middleweight championship unification bout.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show (video and results here). The lineup can be found below.

How to watch Shields vs Habazin live stream online

While those with the tickets can witness the action as it happens at the venue, boxing fans can watch Shields vs Habazin live stream online on Showtime. The US date and time is set for Friday, January 10 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. In Australia the fight schedule converts to Saturday, January 11 at 1 pm AEDT.

Stay tuned with live results and updates below.

The main event bout between Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin went a full distance. The judges decision was unanimous in favor of Shields, who claimed WBC and WBO light middleweight titles.

The co-main welterweight bout between Jaron Ennis and Bakhtiyar Eyubov ended prior to the final bell. Ennis dropped his opponent twice in the first round, and ultimately took the win by TKO on the first minute of Round 4 when the referee stopped the contest.

.@JaronEnnis ends it early with a round 4 TKO and remains undefeated ? #EnnisEyubov pic.twitter.com/7fhdFgwWQJ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) January 11, 2020

The first fight on the main card saw Alicia Napoleon-Espinosa and Elin Cederroos going a full ten-round distance. The verdict went in favor of the latter, who scored a unanimous decision.

Fight Results

Main Card

Claressa Shields def. Ivana Habazin by unanimous decision (99-89, 100-90, 100-89)

Jaron Ennis def. Bakhtiyar Eyubov by TKO (R4 at 0:34)

Elin Cederroos def. Alicia Napoleon Espinosa by unanimous decision (95-94 x3)

Preliminary Card

Apti Davtaev def. Keith Barr by KO (R3 at 0:38)

Joseph Bonas def. Glenn Mitchell by unanimous decision (39-27 x3)

Jacob Bonas def. Christian Rivera by TKO (R2 at 1:55)