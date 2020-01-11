Colby Covington was last seen in action in December 2019. Former interim welterweight champion faced the reigning king in the division Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 245.

In the middle of the bout Covington got his jaw broken, yet continued fighting. Kumaru took the win by TKO on the last minute of the final round, when the referee stopped the contest, after “Chaos” was dropped several times.

Covington’s co-manager, Dan Lambert recently spoke to theScore revealing the plans for the near future. This includes a grappling match in March and a potential UFC fight in April-May.

“I think he’s doing a high-profile grappling match coming up in maybe March down here [in Florida], Lambert said. “I think it’s just a chance to get out there, compete a little bit. Make a little bit of money, it’s probably something fun for him.”

“He’ll be training in February so I mean in theory he’ll be ready to fight as early as April, maybe May. But that depends on what he wants to do, what the UFC has in mind for him opponent wise. A lot of things have to happen before he gets back in there, so I guess we’ll have to see.”

Colby Covington (15-2) is still a top ranked welterweight, and he is likely to be looking to face an opponent of the same caliber. Tyron Woodley could certainly be a good match, considering their history with “Chaos”. However, “T-Wood” is scheduled to face Leon Edwards at UFC London in March.