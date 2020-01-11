The Ultimate Fighting Championship might be getting a new employee. But first, the lady who tried to stop an alleged robber at her former workplace, is invited to attend the upcoming UFC 246 in Las Vegas. Dana White posted a video on Twitter on Saturday.

“This is Summer. She stopped this punk from getting away with stealing from BestBuy in Hawaii. She got fired for this,” Dana White wrote. “Flying her in this weekend and giving her tickets to the McGregor vs Cowboy fight. I WANT HER TO WORK FOR ME! Get ready for the best weekend of your life Summer.”

Here is the CCTV footage from the incident (below). Watch it for yourself, whether a reasonable force was applied.

UFC 246 take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 19 (AEDT). The first pay-per-view fight card for 2020 is headlined by Conor McGregor in his return against Donald Cerrone.

The co-main event is a rematch between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington. The complete fight card can be found here.