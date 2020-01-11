Raimond Magomedaliev and Joey Pierotti squared off in a welterweight MMA bout on January 10 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Yet, it indeed more resembled a Muay Thai contest. The encounter was featured on the ONE Championship fight card titled “A New Tomorrow”.

Magomedaliev put on domination. The Dagestani Russian mixed martial artist worked in clinch, throwing dozens of Muay Thai style slicing elbows, knees, as well as a headkick. Pierotti tried to take the fight to the ground, yet was unsuccessful. The referee twice broke the contest, calling in for a doctor to check on the cuts received by the American competitor.

Ultimately the fight was over at 3:50 of the opening round. Raimond Magomedaliev forced Joey Pierotti to tap out, taking the win by submission (standing guillotine choke).

? WHAT A FINISH ?

Russian warrior Raimond Magomedaliev ?? submits Joey Pierotti ?? with a TIGHT guillotine choke in Round 1!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ANewTomorrow pic.twitter.com/ZIRIqNTRAq — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) January 10, 2020

