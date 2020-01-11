Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty squared off in a flyweight Muay Thai title fight on January 10 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The contest featured the defending flyweight champion up against former titleholder in the championship rematch. The encounter headlined the event titled ONE A New Tomorrow.

The first Rodtang vs. Haggerty fight took place in Manila in August 2019. After five rounds of action Rodtang claimed the belt by unanimous decision.

Their second bout ended prior to the final bell. Rodtang scored an eight count in the first round with body shot. The second round went the distance with the champion putting on more pressure, yet the challenger fought back.

The third, and what happened to be the final round, saw three knockdowns. Haggerty beat two eight counts. The referee waved the fight off at at 2:39 after after the third, declaring the win by TKO in favor of Rodtang.

In the co-main event Stamp Fairtex stopped Puja Toma in the first round of their women’s MMA bout. The complete fight results can be found here.