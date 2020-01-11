Nong Stamp Fairtex made her fourth MMA appearance on January 10 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. The two-style champion (Muay Thai and kickboxing) from Thailand squared off against Puja Tomar of India in the co-main event of ONE A New Tomorrow.

The women’s MMA bout didn’t go the distance. The encounter started with a few kicks and ended on the floor. Nong Stamp dominated Puja Tomar, taking the win by TKO (ground and pound) at 4:27.

Ultimately, Stamp Fairtex, who aspires to earn the belt in the third combat sports discipline, updated her record to 4-0. In her previous bout last November she earned a unanimous decision against Bi Nguyen. Before that she submitted Asha Roka in the third round and knocked out Rashi Shinde in Round 1.

Stamp Fairtex ?? runs through Puja Tomar ?? in DOMINANT fashion, winning by first-round TKO on her quest for a third ONE World Title! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ANewTomorrow pic.twitter.com/IVCQR3AsGr — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) January 10, 2020

Puja Tomar dropped to 4-4, recording the second defeat in a row, after she suffered a split decision against Nguyen in September 2019.

The complete ONE A New Tomorrow results can be found here.