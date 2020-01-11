Stamp Fairtex victorious
Stamp Fairtex victorious | Pic: Supplied/ONE Championship

Nong Stamp Fairtex made her fourth MMA appearance on January 10 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. The two-style champion (Muay Thai and kickboxing) from Thailand squared off against Puja Tomar of India in the co-main event of ONE A New Tomorrow.

The women’s MMA bout didn’t go the distance. The encounter started with a few kicks and ended on the floor. Nong Stamp dominated Puja Tomar, taking the win by TKO (ground and pound) at 4:27.

Ultimately, Stamp Fairtex, who aspires to earn the belt in the third combat sports discipline, updated her record to 4-0. In her previous bout last November she earned a unanimous decision against Bi Nguyen. Before that she submitted Asha Roka in the third round and knocked out Rashi Shinde in Round 1.

Puja Tomar dropped to 4-4, recording the second defeat in a row, after she suffered a split decision against Nguyen in September 2019.

The complete ONE A New Tomorrow results can be found here.

