UFC 246 features the return of Conor McGregor in a five-round welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone. The pair headlines the first pay-per-view fight card for 2020, taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on January 19 (AEDT).

The official pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Thursday, January 16 at 12 pm AEDT. On Saturday the promotion announced the date and time for UFC 246 official weigh-in (via Twitter).

The ceremonial weigh-ins take place at the Park Theater (MGM Resorts). The time and date in the US is set for Friday, January 17 at 3 pm PT. The UFC 246 weigh in schedule in Australia converts to Saturday, January 18 at 10 am AEDT. MMA fans can watch the live stream online on YouTube.

Conor McGregor (21-4) is a former UFC champion in two weight divisions, featherweight and lightweight. “The Notorious” was last seen in MMA action in October 2018 when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round.

Donald Cerrone (36-13, 1 NC) lost two of his previous bouts by TKO. In most recent outing in September last year he was stopped by Justin Gaethje in the first round.

The co-main event is the women’s bantamweight rematch between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington. The complete fight card can be found here.