Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade square off in the rematch on April 19 (AEDT), the promotion officially announced the bout (via Twitter). Women’s MMA bout is featured on the UFC 249 fight card taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The pair of strawweights first met in May last year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Then champion Namajunas was making the second defense of the title, yet failed to retain the belt, suffering the defeat by knockout in the second round. Andrade became a champion and went on to defend the strap against Zhang Weili in August 2019 in Shenzhen, China. The latter claimed the win by stoppage 42 seconds into the first round and became a new and current titleholder.

Rose Namajunas (8-4) hasn’t fought since she lost against Andrade. Before to that “Thug Rose” was riding the three-fight win streak, including two victories over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Michelle Waterson.

Prior dropping the belt against Weili, Jessica Andrade (20-7) won fought fights in a row. This includes the win against Namajunas, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Tecia Torres and Claudia Gadelha.

Now former champions collide in the rematch with a chance to earn their next shot at the title.

In the main event of UFC 249 Khabib Nurmagomedov makes the third defense of his lightweight title against Tony Ferguson. Also on the card Uriah Hall faces Ronaldo Souza at middleweight.