If you are an MMA fan, you are certainly waiting for the first big event of 2020, UFC 246. The pay-per-view fight card is headlined by Conor McGregor in his return against Donald Cerrone in a five-round welterweight bout. The co-main event is the women’s bantamweight rematch between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington.

A number of events have been announced for UFC 246 Fight Week. This includes the pre-fight press conference and official weigh-in ceremony, as well as the Media Day with Conor McGregor reportedly in attendance, for the first time in several years.

First things first. The date and time for UFC 246 press conference in the US is scheduled for Wednesday, January 15 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET. In Australia this converts to Thursday, January 16 at 12:00 pm AEDT. MMA fans can watch the live stream online on Facebook and on YouTube.

The official UFC 246 weigh in location, date and time look as the following: Park Theater (MGM Resorts) accommodates the weigh-in ceremony on Friday, January 17 at 3 pm PT. The schedule in Australia converts to Saturday, January 18 at 10 am AEDT. MMA fans can also watch the live stream online on YouTube.

The complete UFC 246 fight card can be found below.

UFC 246 McGregor vs Cerrone fight card

Main Card

Welterweight Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Women’s Bantamweight Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Women’s Strawweight Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Lightweight Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary card

Women’s Flyweight Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Featherweight Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Lightweight Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Featherweight Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Early Prelims

Light Heavyweight Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Flyweight Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Bantamweight Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Women’s Flyweight Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich