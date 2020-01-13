Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson will challenge for the belt in ONE Championship. “Mighty Mouse” goes up against the current titleholder Adriano Moraes on April 11 in Chongqing, China.

Demetrious Johnson (30-3-1) is the winner of last year’s Grand Prix. In his previous bout in October, which was the final of the tournament, he scored a unanimous decision against Danny Kingdad. Before that he similarly defeated Tatsumitsu Wada and submitted Yuya Wakamatsu in the second round.

In his final appearance inside the UFC Octagon, Johnson suffered the defeat by split decision against Henry Cejudo. Prior to that he was riding the 13-fight win streak, including eleven successful title defenses.

Two-time ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes (18-3) won his previous bout last January by unanimous decision against Geje Eustaquio and regained the title. The contest was a championship rematch of their fight in July 2018 when he dropped a split decision and lost the belt.

The resume of Moraes also includes victorious against Kingad, Kairat Akhmetov, Tilek Batyrov, among others.

The Johnson vs Moraes championship bout was announced by the promotion on Monday. Other matchups for the event titled “Reign of Dynasties” are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.