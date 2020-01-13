UFC 246 features Conor McGregor in his return against Donald Cerrone this coming Sunday, January 19 (AEDT). MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor (21-4) is a former two-division UFC champion, who was last seen in action in October 2018 when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round. Donald Cerrone (36-13, 1 NC) lost two of his previous bouts by TKO; most recently against Justin Gaethje in the first round last September.

The full episode of UFC 246 countdown hit the stream on Monday. It features both main event competitors, and some of the highlights of Anthony Pettis, Carlos Diego Ferreira, Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington. The majority of the video is dedicated to “The Notorious”, covering his early days in the UFC, the showdown with Floyd Mayweather, buss attack, arrests, and more. You can watch if for yourself below.

The UFC 246 pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Thursday, January 16 at 12:00 pm AEDT. You can watch it here.

The official weigh-ins take place on Saturday, January 18 at 10 am AEDT. The complete fight card can be found here.