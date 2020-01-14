Saenchai kicks off the year as early as on January 25. The famed Muay Thai fighter partakes in Thai Boxe Mania 2020 taking place at PalaRuffini in Turin, Italy. The event is co-promoted with Yokkao 46.

Going through the ropes in Turin, Saenchai faces the representative of the country-host Shan Cangelosi. The pair squares off for the second time. Their first fight mid 2017 ended in favor of Thai fighter, who earned a unanimous decision.

Last year Saenchai has recorded nine successful outings. In his previous bout in December 2019 he defeated Tophik Abdullaev by knockout in the first round. The Thai champion recently shared a video on Instagram, preparing for his next fight. You can watch it below.

After suffering the defeat against Saenchai, Shan Cangelosi rebounded with the win by TKO in the second round against Tarek Guermoudi, yet lost two of his following bouts. In his most recent to date bout last December at Bellator Kickboxing 12 he scored a unanimous decision against Kevin Ross.

The likes of Singdam and Manachai, among other, are also scheduled to partake in Thai Boxe Mania 2020.