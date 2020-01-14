UFC 246 McGregor vs Cerrone takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on January 18 (Jan. 19 AEDT). A number of open to the public events have been scheduled for the first Fight Week of 2020. The promotion announced the details on Tuesday.

The list includes the press conference, official weigh-ins and fight day. The dates and time presented below are local.

Press conference

The UFC 246 press conference is free and open to the public.

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Time: 3:30 to 6 pm

3:30 pm Media check-in and doors open to the public

5 pm UFC 246 press conference

Venue: Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort (4321 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103)

Participants: Dana White (UFC President), Conor McGregor (No. 4 lightweight), Donald Cerrone (No. 5 lightweight)

The press conference date and time in Australia, as well as how to watch live stream can be found here.

Weigh-in

The UFC 246 weigh-in ceremony is free and open to the public (ticket required*).

Date: Friday, January 17, 2020

Time: 2 pm to 3:30 pm

2-2:45 pm Doors open to the public

3-3:30 pm UFC 246 weigh-ins

Venue: Park Theater (3770 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109)

The date and time for UFC 246 weigh-ins in Australia can be found here.

*(via UFC.com) With weigh-ins being held at the Park Theater on Friday, we have a little different setup for fans to get access and would like to share with the media and on social. With a smaller amount of seats available and higher demand than our typical weigh-in, this event will be ticketed.

Beginning at 3:00 pm PST on Wednesday, fans will be able to get free tickets through www.ticketmaster.com and this will be mobile tickets only. Fans can request up to 4 tickets for weigh-ins and you must have a ticket to enter.

We believe these will sell out quickly and please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions.

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone

The fight day schedule looks as the following:

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020

Venue: T-Mobile Arena (3780 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158)

Time: 2:15-10 pm

2:15 pm Doors to the public

3:15 pm UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims

5 pm ESPN Prelims

7 pm UFC 246 live on Pay-Per-View

The Australian MMA fans can watch UFC 246 live on Main Event, as well as on Fetch. The fight card, date, time and schedule can be found here.