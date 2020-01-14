UFC 246 features Conor McGregor making his return against Donald Cerrone in a five-round welterweight bout. The first pay-per-view fight card for 2020 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this coming Sunday, January 19 AEDT.

Following the full episode of Countdown (watch it here), the promotion hit the stream with the Embedded vlog series on Tuesday. The first chapter features former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor training at UFC Performance Institute, his opponent Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone hitting the gym, bantamweight Raquel Pennington ahead of her rematch with Holly Holm, which serves as a co-main event, and strawweight Claudia Gadelha.

You can watch it for yourself below.

The UFC 246 press conference is scheduled for Thursday, January 16 at 12:00 pm AEDT (live stream here). The official weigh-in ceremony takes place on Saturday, January 18 at 10 am AEDT.

The complete UFC 246 fight card can be found here.