Conor McGregor returns to action this coming Sunday, January 19 (AEDT). “The Notorious” goes up against Donald Cerrone in a five-round welterweight bout, which headlines UFC 246 fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

With MMA record of 21-4 Conor McGregor is a former UFC champion in two weight classes, featherweight and lightweight. In addition, he is a former two-division “Cage Warriors” champion. As many as 19 of his victories he earned prior to the final horn by way of KO/TKO and submission. Two victories he took by decision.

The Top Finishes video hit the stream on Tuesday. The clip includes both McGregor’s undisputed UFC title wins against Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez, the victory of interim belt against Chad Mendes, Cage Warrios featherweight championship claim against Dave Hill, first round KO of Dustin Poirier, UFC debut against Marcus Brimage, and more. You can watch it for yourself below.

“The Notorious’s” first-round knockout win against Ivan Buchinger in December 2012, which earned him Cage Warriors lightweight belt, seems to be missing from the list. You can watch the highlights of that fight here. With addition, it would make it Conor McGregor Top 10 finishes.

The list below is ordered in accordance with the “Top Finishes: Conor McGregor” video released by the promotion.

Conor McGregor Top Finishes

Eddie Alvarez (TKO, punches, R2 at 3:04) Marcus Brimage (TKO, punches, R1 at 1:07) Aaron Jahnsen (TKO, punches, R1 at 3:29) Diego Brandao (TKO, punches, R1 at 4:05) Dustin Poirier (TKO, punches, R1 at 1:46) Steve O’Keefe (KO, elbows, R1 at 1:35) Chad Mendes (TKO, punches, R2 at 4:47) Dave Hill (submission, rear-naked choke, R2 at 4:10) Jose Aldo (KO, punch, R1 at 0:13)

Conor McGregor makes his first appearance inside the Octagon in more than a year. In his previous bout in October 2018 he was submitted in the fourth round by the reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.