A highly anticipated rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury takes place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on February 23 (AEDT). The WBC, The Ring and lineal heavyweights titles are on the line. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Their first took place at Staples Center in Los Angeles in December 2018. The contest went a full distance and ended in a controversial split draw.

At the pre-fight press conference Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) said “I’m gonna get what I won last time. I am gonna get that green belt (WBC), I am also gonna get The Ring Magazine, and I am also gonna keep my lineal championship.”

“And if he wants to rematch again, no problem. Beat the man once, you beat him again, you’ll definitely beat him three times in a row. Not a bother,” he concluded.

Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO), who makes the eleventh defense of his WBC heavyweight title said that “everything he (Tyson Fury) wants to do – I’m going to defuse it.”

“I am looking forward to the rematch. We know that when I talk and say things – things actually happen. We know when he talks – it’s only just to talk, to entertain, to try to get a couple of jokes in and laughs and stuff like that. But, February 22 (Feb. 23 AEDT), when that bell ring, there ain’t no joke about that.”

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 pre-fight press conference

The decision of their first fight heard 115–111 for Wilder, 114–112 for Fury, and 113–113 (draw). Fury out-boxer Wilder in 9 out of 12 rounds. Wilder dropped Fury twice, in Round 9 and 12.