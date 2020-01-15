Kickboxing world championship comes to southern France on March 14 with the second edition of “Boxing Fighters System” held in Nimes. The event is headlined by Jordi Requejo making the first defense of his WKN super welterweight title against Christian Berthely.

Jordi Requejo took the title via first-round TKO against Stefan Meszaros last May. The Spanish kickboxer is making his second appearance in the headliner of BFS, following his bout against Mickael Pignolo in March 2019.

Christian Berthely was last seen in action last March when he scored a unanimous decision against Altynbek Zhunusov and retained his WKN Intercontinental super welterweight title. The French fighter earned the belt by knockout in the first round against Nordine Saidane in November 2016.

The co-main event features a newly-crowned WKN European super middleweight champion Samuel Dbili making the first defense of his title against a yet to be named challenger. The representative of the country-host took the strap by split decision against Branko Babachev last month.

In addition, BFS 2 Nimes features WKN World Grand Prix contested in the format of 75 kg four-man knockout tournament. The roster includes local Jeremy Antonio, Belgian Soufiane Ait Ouccime, Latvian Janis Ziedins and American Omar Moreno.

The current BFS 2 Nimes fight card can be found below.

WKN World Super Welterweight title

Jordi Requejo vs. Christian Berthely

WKN European Super Middleweight title

Samuel Dbili vs. TBA

WKN World Grand Prix -75 kg

Soufiane Ait Ouccime

Omar Moreno

Janis Ziedins

Jeremy Antonio

BFS 2 Nimes – March 14, Nimes ?? WKN World championship

WKN European championship

In addition, World Kickboxing Network its return to Agde scheduled for April 4 (via Twitter). Clement Adrover battles it out for WKN European super bantamweight title in the main event of Trophée De l’Ephèbe 17. The name of his opponent is yet to be determined.