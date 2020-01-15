Conor McGregor is back in action this Sunday, January 19 (AEDT). “The Notorious” faces “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The second episode of UFC 246 Embedded landed on Wednesday. The vlog series follows “Cowboy” Cerrone, Diego Ferreira, Raquel Pennington and fiance Tecia Torres. The final part features Conor McGregor, who fakes his way through an interview with Rece Davis ahead of LSU Tigers vs. Clemson Tigers college football playoff National Championship game, and another training session at UFC Performance Institute.

When asked about which stripe of tiger (which team) are you going with tonight, McGregor, who has a big tiger tattoo, said “I have a lot of love for the tiger. I wish both teams well and I can’t wait to see the match take place.”

UFC 246 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 2

After the live stream was over, McGregor said “I don’t know the difference between the teams. I was just like ‘I wish them well’.”

Faking or not, this is what the episode’s description reads on YouTube: “Irish star Conor McGregor fakes his way through an interview about college (American) football and gets in another training session at UFC Performance Institute.” As for the game, LSU vs. Clemson ended in 42-25.

The full interview also features “The Notorious” explaining why he is making his return against Donald Cerrone. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at welterweight.

The UFC 246 press conference is scheduled for tomorrow. The official weigh-in ceremony is conducted a day before the fight show.

