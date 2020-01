This coming weekend is rich on fight, featuring various boxing and MMA events around the world. The top of the bill is arguably the return of Conor McGregor, who faces off Donald Cerrone in the headliner of UFC 246.

The list of countries accommodating the events includes Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, Spain, USA, among others. The lineup presented below features the local date, venue, main event bout and broadcast information (if applicable).

Certainly, not all events happening across the world are listed below, which is practically impossible to do. You can leave a note in the comments section if something is missing.

Boxing

Luis Alberto Veron vs. Carlos Daniel Aquino

Date: January 17, 2020

Location: Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Venue: Palacio de Los Deportes

Broadcast: TyC Sports

Maureen Shea vs. Martina Horgasz

Date: January 17, 2020

Location: Hallandale, Florida, USA

Venue: Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino

Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Adrian Estrella

Date: January 17, 2020

Location: Sloan, Iowa, USA

Venue: WinnaVegas Casino & Resort

Broadcast: Showtime

Phil Williams vs. Al Sands 2

Date: January 17, 2020

Location: Hinckley, Minnesota, USA

Venue: Grand Casino

Andre Keys vs. Dannie Williams

Date: January 17, 2020

Location: Tacoma, Washington, USA

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino

Franco Maximiliano Ocampo vs. Walter Fabian Castillo

Date: January 18, 2020

Location: Pinamar, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Venue: Polideportivo Municipal

Broadcast: TyC Sports

Vladimir Sarukhanyan vs. Ruslan Berchuk

Date: January 18, 2020

Location: Enghien, Hainaut, Belgium

Venue: Hall Nautisport

Sebastian Formella vs. Roberto Arriaza

Date: January 18, 2020

Location: Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany

Venue: Edel-Optics.de Arena

Broadcast: DAZN

Shinobu Charlie Hosokawa vs. Kazuto Takesako

Date: January 18, 2020

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Venue: Korakuen Hall

Kenia Enriquez vs. Chaoz Minowa

Date: January 18, 2020

Location: Tamazula, Jalisco, Mexico

Venue: Centro de Convenciones

Broadcast: Azteca

Michael Mendoza vs. Stevanus Nana Bau

Date: January 18, 2020

Location: Pili, Camarines Sur, Philippines

Venue: Pili Capitol Convention Center

Hyun Min Yang vs. Danilo Creati

Date: January 18, 2020

Location: Jeonju, South Korea

Venue: Grand Hillstone Hotel

Mary Romero vs. Ivanka Ivanova

Date: January 18, 2020

Location: Puerto Lumbreras, Región de Murcia, Spain

Venue: Centro Multiusos El Esparragal

Marvin Cordova Jr vs. Hector Velazquez

Date: January 18, 2020

Location: Pueblo, Colorado, USA

Venue: Southern Colorado Gaming and Event Center

Carlos Dixon vs. Luis Ronaldo Castillo

Date: January 18, 2020

Location: Louisville, Kentucky, USA

Venue: Louisville Memorial Auditorium

Eleider Alvarez vs. Michael Seals

Date: January 18, 2020

Location: Verona, New York, USA

Venue: Turning Stone Resort & Casino

Broadcast: ESPN+

Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario

Date: January 18, 2020

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Venue: Liacouras Center

Broadcast: RPC Channel 4, FOX

MMA

Gabriel Alves Braga vs. Loibe de Oliveira Neto

Event: Future FC 11

Date: January 17, 2020

Place: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Diego Blanco vs. Julio Tapia

Event: Élite Challenge MMA

Date: January 17, 2020

Place: Arica, Chile

Tim Caron vs. Aaron Jeffery

Event: Combat Zone 73: Resolution

Date: January 17, 2020

Place: Manchester, New Hampshire, USA

Venue: The Double Tree

AJ Fletcher vs. Angel Luis Cruz

Event: Bayou FC 44

Date: January 17, 2020

Place: Lafayette, Louisiana, USA

Venue: Heymann Performing Arts Center

Steve Garcia Jr. vs. Jose Mariscal

Event: LFA 80

Date: January 17, 2020

Place: Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA

Venue: Route 66 Casino Hotel

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Event: UFC 246

Date: January 18, 2020

Place: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Broadcast: Pay-Per-View

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Magomed Magomedov

Event: Fight Exclusive Night 27 (FEN 27)

Date: January 18, 2020

Place: Szczecin, Poland

Venue: Netto Arena

Kiril Kolomeitsev vs. Saeed Younsi

Event: We Love MMA 52

Date: January 18, 2020

Place: Düsseldorf, Germany

Venue: CASTELLO Düsseldorf

Tyler Griffin vs. Kasen Matsch

Event: Hendo’s Fight Night 5

Date: January 18, 2020

Place: Temecula, California, USA

Venue: Dan Henderson’s AFC

Robson Junior vs. Leandro Vieira

Event: EFC Maricá 6

Date: January 18, 2020

Place: Marica, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Venue: Esporte Clube Maricá

Christien Savoie vs. Pat Carroll

Event: Elite 1 MMA: Fight Night 37

Date: January 18, 2020

Place: Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada

Venue: Casino New Brunswick

Treston Thomison vs. Shakir McKillip

Event: Rage In The Cage OKC 71

Date: January 18, 2020

Place: Ardmore, Oklahoma, USA

Venue: Elks Lodge 2526

Broadcast: FITE