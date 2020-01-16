Former two-division champion Conor McGregor returns to action, facing off Donald Cerrone in the headliner of UFC 246. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this coming Sunday, January 19 (AEDT).

The judges and referee officiating the headline bout have been assigned. The third man inside the Octagon will be Herb Dean, MMA Fighting reported, citing The Nevada State Athletic Commission. The list of ringside judges includes Sal D’Amato, Chris Lee and Derek Clear.

Dean has previously refereed six McGregor’s and eleven Cerrone’s fights. He is widely considered as one of the most experienced referees in mixed martial arts. In addition, Herb Dean is a former fighter, who has recorded a professional MMA record of 2-3.

The Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone bout is scheduled for five rounds. The pair squares off at welterweight.

The UFC 246 pre-fight press conference was held earlier today. The official weigh-in ceremony is conducted a day before the event.

The co-main event is the women’s MMA rematch between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington. The complete UFC 246 fight card can be found here.