Conor McGregor and Holly Holm battle it out at UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Former champions face off Donald Cerrone and Raquel Pennington in the main and co-main event bouts, respectively. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view this Sunday, January 19 (AEDT).

McGregor and Holm will be looking to score another knockout victory (who wouldn’t). To date “The Notorious” recorded 18 KOs out of 21 wins in total (his top finishes video here), while “The Preacher’s Daughter” scored eight knockouts in 12 victorious bouts.

Being southpaw, both have certainly a heavy left hand in their fighting arsenal. Yet, it turns out that Holly Holm writes with her right hand, which makes her even more cool (versatile) in addition to her trademark head kick and everything. She can also fight from both stances, “a little bit”. Conor McGregor, meanwhile, reveals that he actually loves that new “Legacy Series” t-shirt released by Reebok.

Not a big deal, one can say, but that’s what was captured on the third episode of UFC 246 Embedded, among everything. The video hit the stream today. You can watch it for yourself below.

UFC 246 McGregor vs Cerrone – Embedded Episode 3

UFC 246 Embedded 3 also follows Raquel Pennington and fiancée Tecia Torres, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Diego Ferreira, Anthony Pettis, Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso.

The pre-fight press conference is held today. The complete fight card can be found here.