Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone square off this Sunday, January 19 (AEDT). The contest headlines the pay-per-view fight card held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pre-fight UFC 246 press conference takes place today at Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort.

The list of participants includes UFC President Dana White, former two-division champion, ranked No. 4 lightweight Conor McGregor, and ranked No. 5 lightweight Donald Cerrone.

UFC 246 press conference date and time in Australia is scheduled for today, Thursday, January 16 at 12 pm AEDT. MMA fans can watch it live stream online on Facebook and YouTube (below).

Conor McGregor (21-4) is a former UFC champion in two weight classes, featherweight and lightweight. “The Notorious” was last seen inside the Octagon in October 2018 when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in Round 4.

Donald Cerrone (36-13, 1 NC) lost two of his previous bouts by TKO. Most recently, last September he was stopped by Justin Gaethje in Round 1.

The McGregor vs. Cerrone bout is scheduled for five rounds at welterweight. The co-main event is the women’s bantamweight rematch between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington. The complete UFC 246 fight card can be found here.