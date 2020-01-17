Conor McGregor makes his return this Sunday, January 19 (AEDT). Former featherweight and lightweight champion goes up against Donald Cerrone in a five-round bout at welterweight.

In his previous outing in October 2018 McGregor was submitted by the reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round. “The Notorious” has been looking for a rematch, and he now seems to be three steps away of getting it. Yet, everything needs to go according to the plan, of course.

The first step is to get through Cerrone. Once done, McGregor, as understood, will be qualified to challenge for the 155 belt (despite he fights Cerrone at 170 and here is why) that he previously held, in the rematch against Nurmagomedov.

“He gets what he’s been waiting for, he gets what he’s been asking for,” Dana White said on The Jim Rome Show. “He has been chomping at the bit for the Khabib rematch. I think it’s no big secret.”

“If he wins this weekend, he will get that shot at that title, and it will be the biggest pay-per-view ever in UFC.”

The second step is not exactly up to McGregor or White. Nurmagomedov is scheduled to make the third defense of his title against Tony Feruguson in April. Time will show whether “The Eagle” remains the champion or not post that fight.

Regardless the outcome of Nurmagomedov vs. Ferugosn fight, McGregor will likely be more than happy to challenge either man, as long as he holds the belt.

The third step is the dotted line, which needs to be signed by both competitors. While McGregor is all in, Nurmagomedov has previously said he had no interest in facing the former champ-champ in the rematch unless he wins ten bouts in a row.