Samuel Dbili is set to make his first WKN European super middleweight title defense on March 14 in Nimes, France. The newly-crowned champion partakes in the second edition of “Boxing Fighters System”, facing off the challenger who is expected to be determined on February 8.

Latvian Raimonds Aukstikalnis and Colombian-Spanish Jeronimo Sacasas square off in the championship eliminator fight, battling it out at LNK Fight Night 14 in Riga. The winner will get a shot at the title against the current champion, Samuel Dbili, World Kickboxing Network announced on Friday.

Dbili earned the strap by split decision against Branko Babachev of Bulgaria in December 2019. You can watch the highlight video below.

Samuel Dbili vs Branko Babachev ? Rewind Fight Furious Tour 2019 with Eladio visuel featuring Samuel Dbili up against Branko Babachev in WKN European super middleweight title clash. Posted by WKN on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Raimonds Aukstikalnis and Jeronimo Sacasas meet in a three-round contest under oriental rules (K-1 style). The winner will travel to southern France mid March to go up against Dbili in a five-round championship bout.

BFS 2 Nimes is headlined by Jordi Requejo making the first defense of his WKN World super welterweight title against Christian Berthely. Also on the card the four-man World Grand Prix and a series of super fights.