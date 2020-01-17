Stamp Fairtex defends her ONE atomweight kickboxing belt against Janet Todd on February 28 in Singapore. The contest headlines the event titled “King of the Jungle”.

The pair has previously met in a five-round Muay Thai title fight, which ended in a unanimous decision in favor of Nong Stamp. She has then successfully defended her belt against Alma Juniku and went on competing in MMA (recent fight result here). Stamp Fairtex earned ONE kickboxing strap by unanimous decision against Kai Ting Chuang in October 2018, and is now looking to make her first defense.

After suffering the defeat against Stamp, Janet Todd rebounded with the win by TKO in the second round against Wang Chin Long. Riding the three-fight win streak, she is coming off the win by knockout in the second round against Ekaterina Vandaryeva.

The co-main event features Sam-A Gaiyanghadao up against Rocky Ogden in a five-round ONE strawweight Muay Thai championship. Also on the card Amir Khan and Kimihiro Eto square off in a three-round MMA bout at lightweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

Atomweight Stamp Fairtex vs. Janet Todd (Kickboxing)

Strawweight Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Rocky Ogden (Muay Thai)

Lightweight Amir Khan vs. Kimihiro Eto (MMA)

Welterweight Yoshihiro Akiyama vs. Sherif Mohamed (MMA)

Atomweight Mei Yamaguchi vs. Meng Bo (MMA)

Bantamweight Troy Worthen vs. Mark Fairtex Abelardo (MMA)

Featherweight Honorio Banario vs. Shannon Wiratchai (MMA)

Strawweight Tiffany Teo vs. Ayaka Miura (MMA)

Atomweight Ritu Phogat vs. Wu Chiao Chen (MMA)

Bantamweight Hiroki Akimoto vs. Azwan Che Wil (Kickboxing)

Strawweight Adrian Mattheis vs. Hexigetu (MMA)

Bantamweight Radeem Rahman vs. Jeff Chan (MMA)