The fourth episode of UFC 246 Embedded vlog series hit the stream. The video covers former two-division champion Conor McGregor taking questions and photos, Raquel Pennington and Holly Holm ahead of their rematch, and “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone and “The Notorious” at the pre-fight press conference, with football star Chad Ochocinco in attendance.

The press conference was held on Wednesday (full video here). The weigh-in ceremony is conducted a day before the fight show (live stream).

You can watch the full episode below. Episode 3 can be found here.

UFC 246 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 4

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone square off in a five-round bout at welterweight. Raquel Pennington and Holly Holm meet in the women’s bantamweight rematch.

The complete fight card can be found here.