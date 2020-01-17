The first pay-per-view fight card for 2020, UFC 246 features Conor McGregor in his return against Donald Cerrone. The pair squares off in a five-round battle at welterweight. The co-main event is the women’s bantamweight rematch between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington.

A day before the fight show the fighters step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The weigh-in ceremony is open to the public. Those who were quick to obtain the free tickets (via Ticketmaster) can witness it at the Park Theater (MGM Resorts). Other MMA fans can watch UFC 246 weigh-in live stream online on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The start time in the United States is scheduled for Friday, January 17 at 3pm PT. The UFC 246 weigh-in date and time in Australia converts to Saturday, January 18 at 10am AEDT.

Both Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone weighed-in at 170. Holly Holm showed 135.5, while Raquel Pennington was 136.

Alexa Grasso came in 5.5 pounds over the strawweight limit, showing 121.5 for her bout against Claudia Gadelha, who was 115.5. The contest was cancelled per Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) rules.

The event proceeds with eleven matchups. Bantamweight bout between Brian Kelleher (136) and Ode’ Osbourne (135) was moved to the main card.

Check out the complete UFC 246 fight card and weigh-in results below.

UFC 246 fight card

Main Card

Conor McGregor (170) vs. Donald Cerrone (170)

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Raquel Pennington (136)

Aleksei Oleinik (238) vs. Maurice Greene (243)

Brian Kelleher (136) vs. Ode’ Osbourne (135)

Anthony Pettis (155.5) vs. Diego Ferreira (155.5)

Preliminary card

Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs. Maycee Barber (126)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)

Tim Elliott (125.5) vs. Askar Askarov (126)

Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

Early Prelims

Aleksa Camur (204) vs. Justin Ledet (205)

Sabina Mazo (125.5) vs. JJ Aldrich (125.5)