Eleider Alvarez and Michael Seals square off at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The pair battles it out for a vacant WBC Continental Americas and WBO Intercontinental light heavyweight titles. The championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

A day before the fight show the fighters stepped on the scales to make it official. Seals was the first to weigh-in, showing 173.5. Alvarez came in at 174.

The co-main event is a 10-round lightweight bout between Felix Verdejo and Manuel Rey Rojas. The athletes weighed-in at 136.75 and 135.75, respectively.

The complete Alvarez vs. Seals fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

How to watch Alvarez vs Seals live

Boxing fans can watch Alvarez vs Seals live stream on ESPN (Top Rank Boxing). The date and start time in the United States is set for Saturday, January 18 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The event schedule in Australia converts to Sunday, January 19 at 2:00 pm AEDT, and is available on FITE.

Fight Card

Eleider Alvarez (174) vs. Michael Seals (173.5) – 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Felix Verdejo (136.75) vs. Manuel Rey Rojas (135.75) – 10 rounds, lightweight

Victor Bisbal (272) vs. Devin Vargas (223) – 8 rounds, heavyweight

Abraham Nova (132) vs. Pedro Navarrete (133) – 8 rounds, lightweight

Jonathan Guzman (122) vs. Rodolfo Hernandez (122.25) – 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Adeilson Dos Santos (126.25) vs. Christopher Diaz (126.5) – 8-rounds, featherweight

Jared Anderson (235) vs. Andrew Satterfield (239.5) – 4 rounds, heavyweight

More boxing schedule can be found here.