If you are familiar with the CW’s post-apocalyptic TV series The 100, you will certainly recognize Marie Avgeropoulos portraying Octavia Blake. Over the course of six seasons Bloodreina (the Red Queen) has been seen in a number of fights, most likely in over a hundred.

The Canadian-Greek actress has recently hit the stream with a new video, which shows her facing off kickboxer himself (Vol. 2) Alain Moussi. The latter is Gabon-born martial artist and actor, who has appeared in various films, including rebooted Kickboxer, where he portrays Kurt Sloane, shoulder to shoulder with Jean-Claude Van Damme, MMA legends Georges St-Pierre and Gina Carano.

The clip titled “Kicking 2020 in the watermelon” features Marie Avgeropoulos and Alain Moussi putting on a stage combat at the gym. Although it is, of course, all fight choreography and fun, the inside leg kick has certainly landed. You can watch it for yourself below.

Marie Avgeropoulos is expected to return on the small screen as Octavia Blake this year. Her co-stars are Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake, Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes, Richard Harmon as John Murphy.

The 100 Season 7 will reportedly consist of 16 episodes. It will also be the conclusive season, making it a total of 100 episodes produced across all seven seasons.