UFC 246 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 19 (AEDT). The first pay-per-view fight card for 2020 is headline by Conor McGregor making his return against Donald Cerrone. The pair squares off in a five-round bout at welterweight.

In the co-main event Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington meet in the rematch. The women’s MMA bout at bantamweight is scheduled for three-rounds.

Stay tuned with UFC 246 live updates and results below.

How to watch UFC 246 live in Australia (AEDT / AWST)

The Australian MMA fans can watch UFC 246 main card live on Main Event, Fetch TV and FightPass.com. The start time in Australia is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST on Sunday, January 19.

Replay on Main Event is at 8 pm AEDT / 5 pm AWST on Sunday, January 19, and then every 6 hours from 6 am AEDT / 3 am AWST on Monday, January 20.

Fight Card

Main Card (2pm AEDT / 11am AWST on Main Event, Fetch TV, FightPass.com)

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode’ Osbourne

Anthony Pettis vs. Diego Ferreira

Preliminary Card (12pm AEDT / 9am AWST on UFC Fight Pass)

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Early Preliminary Card (11am AEDT / 8am AWST on UFC Fight Pass)

Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich