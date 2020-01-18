UFC 246 features the return of Conor McGregor in a five-round welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone. The first pay-per-view fight card for 2020 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 19 (AEDT).

Conor McGregor (21-4) is a former UFC champion in two weight classes, featherweight and lightweight. He was last seen inside the Octagon in October 2018 when he was submitted in the fourth round by the reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Donald Cerrone (36-13) lost two of his previous bouts. Last September he was stopped by Justin Gaethje in the first round. In June he suffered the defeat by TKO (doctor’s stoppage) in the second round against Tony Ferguson.

The co-main event is a three-round women’s MMA battle between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington. The pair of bantamweights squares off in the rematch.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. One fight was cancelled. The current UFC 246 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 246 Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 246 live on Main Event and Fetch TV at the PPV price of $54.95, as well as on FightPass.com. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, January 19 at 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

The preliminary card is scheduled on UFC Fight Pass at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card kicking off at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 246 Replay on Main Event is scheduled for Sunday, January 19 at 8pm, and then every 6 hours from 6am on Monday, January 20.

The UFC 246 McGregor vs. Cerrone US and international schedule and how to watch the event live can be found here.

Fight Card

Main Card (2pm AEDT / 11am AWST on Main Event, Fetch TV, FightPass.com)

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode’ Osbourne

Anthony Pettis vs. Diego Ferreira

Preliminary Card (12pm AEDT / 9am AWST on UFC Fight Pass)

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Early Preliminary Card (11am AEDT / 8am AWST on UFC Fight Pass)

Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich