Eleider Alvarez and Michael Seals squared off on January 19 (AEDT). The pair battled it out for the vacant WBC Continental Americas and WBO Intercontinental light heavyweight titles. The contest aired live on ESPN from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY.

The scheduled for ten rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. The Colombian-boxer dropped his American opponent in the seventh round with a devastating right hand.

Seals couldn’t beat the eight count and the fight was waved off. Top Rank Boxing shared the moment of impact on Twitter. Watch it for yourself below.

??Top KO’s of the Year

Alvarez Sleeps Seals

In addition to the belts Eleider Alvarez updated his record to 25-1, 13 KO. Michael Seals dropped to 24-3, 18 KO.

Eleider Alvarez is a former WBO light heavyweight champion. He lost the strap in the rematch against Sergey Kovalev in February 2019. The latter failed to retain the belt in his second defense against Saul Alvarez last November. “Canelo” vacated the title last month.

Alvarez might now be looking to again contest for the world title in a potential match against former world title contender Joe Smith Jr. (25-3, 20 KO), who took a split decision against Jesse Hart earlier this month.

In the co-main event Felix Verdejo scored a unanimous decision against Manuel Rey Rojas after ten rounds of lightweight battle. The complete Alvarez vs Seals results can be found here.