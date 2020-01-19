Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone squared off in the scheduled for five rounds welterweight bout on January 19 (AEDT). The contest headlined UFC 246 pay-per-view fight card held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The encounter ended early in the first round. McGregor stormed Cerrone, declaring the win by TKO 40 seconds into the first round with head kick and punches.

“The Notorious” made his return to MMA action after more than a year of lay off. In addition, he updated his record to 22–4.

OH. MY. GOD. The Notorious gets it done in less than one minute! #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/9M22ZtFBRb — UFC Aus/New Zealand (@UFC_AUSNZ) January 19, 2020

Prior to the event UFC President Dana White said that Conor McGregor would earn a shot at the lightweight title if victorious against Donald Cerrone. “The Notorious” is looking to avenge the defeat suffered against the current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

The latter is scheduled to make the third defense of his belt against Tony Ferguson in April. Nurmagomedov also previously said he had no interest in facing McGregor in the rematch, unless he wins 10 fights in a row at lightweight.

Conor McGregor might also have a few bouts at welterweight. The list of potential fights includes the “BMF” belt winner Jorge Masvidal and the current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone suffered the third defeat in a row. He dropped to 36-14, 1 NC.

The complete UFC 246 results can be found here. The post-fight press conference video is here.