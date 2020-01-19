Latvian mixed martial artist Daniil Vesnenoks makes the first defense of his WKN European featherweight title against Aleksander Kolontay of Ukraine. The pair battles it out at LNK Fight Night 14 taking place at the Arena Riga on February 8, World Kickboxing Network announced on Sunday.

Daniil Vesnenoks (10-2) earned the belt by submission in the second round against Davide Di Deo last October. Prior to that he submitted Wilbert Huaman also in Round 2.

Undefeated Aleksander Kolontay (5-0) won his previous bout in August 2019 by unanimous decision against Nazar Dolishnyak. Before that he submitted Sergey Khimich in the first round.

?? Daniil Vesnenoks (10-2) defends WKN European title against ?? Aleksander Kolontay (5-0) at LNK Fight Night 14 at Arena Riga on February 8 pic.twitter.com/vMUPli7He8 — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) January 18, 2020

LNK Fight Night 14 also includes WKN European championship eliminator fight. The contest features super middleweights Latvian Raimonds Aukstikalnis and Colombian-Spanish Jeronimo Sacasas squaring off in a three-round battle in oriental kickboxing (K-1 style). The winner will challenge the reigning champion Samuel Dbili at the upcoming Boxing Fighters System 2 scheduled for March 14 in Nimes, France.

The rest of the card features a series of boxing, kickboxing and MMA bouts.

Featherweight Daniil Vesnenoks vs. Aleksander Kolontay (MMA)

Super Middleweight Raimonds Aukstikalnis vs. Jeronimo Sacasas (Kickboxing)