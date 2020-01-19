The Eleider Alvarez vs Michael Seals ten-round championship bout headlines the two-fight card live on ESPN on January 19 (AEDT). Promoter by Top Rank Boxing, the contest takes place at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. WBC Continental Americas and WBO Intercontinental light heavyweight titles are on the line.

The co-feature bout is a lightweight encounter between Felix Verdejo and Manuel Rey Rojas. The bout is also scheduled for ten rounds.

The main card date and start time in the United States is set for Saturday, January 18 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The fight schedule in Australia converts to Sunday, January 19 at 2:00 pm AEDT.

The Alvarez vs Seals undercard airs on ESPN+ at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Among the bouts, the five-fight lineup features Victor Bisbal up against Devin Vargas, and Abraham Nova face off Pedro Navarrete at lightweight.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show (weigh-in results here). Stay tuned with Eleider Alvarez vs Michael Seals live fight results below.

Eleider Alvarez vs Michael Seals results

Eleider Alvarez def. Michael Seals by KO (R7 at 3:00)

Felix Verdejo def. Manuel Rey Rojas by unanimous decision (97-93, 98-92, 99-91)

Devin Vargas def. Victor Bisbal (low blow, DQ, R8 at 1:02)

Abraham Nova def. Pedro Navarrete by TKO (R4 at 0:35)

Jonathan Guzman def. Rodolfo Hernandez by KO (R3 at 1:22)

Christopher Diaz def. Adeilson Dos Santos by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Jared Anderson def. Andrew Satterfield by TKO (R1 at 2:30)