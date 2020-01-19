Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington squared off in the rematch on January 19 (AEDT). The women’s MMA bout co-headlined UFC 246 pay-per-view fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pennington and Holm first met in February 2015 in LA. The three-round super bantamweight contest ended in a split decision in favor of the latter.

Their second encounter also went a full distance. After three rounds the judges awarded Holm a unanimous decision.

Holly Holm is a former women’s bantamweight champion, who shocked the world in 2015 when she knocked out Ronda Rousey with head kick. With the win over Pennington she updated her record to 13-5, rebounding from the defeat suffered against the reigning champion in the division Amanda Nunes last July.

Former title challenger Raquel Pennington drops to 10-8.

