The post-fight press conference for UFC 246 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on January 19 (AEDT). In attendance MMA fighters competing on the first pay-per-view fight card for 2020, and UFC President Dana White.

In the main event Conor McGregor made his return after more than a year of lay off. “The Notorious” went up against “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone.

The contest ended early. McGregor stormed Cerrone in the first round.

Conor McGregor declares a stoppage win against Donald Cerrone 40 seconds into the first round #UFC246 https://t.co/G8yek5hjsD — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) January 19, 2020

In the co-main event Holly Holm faced Raquel Pennington in the rematch. “The Preacher’s Daughter” scored the win by unanimous decision.

The complete fight results from UFC 246 can be found here.