The post-fight press conference for UFC 246 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on January 19 (AEDT). In attendance MMA fighters competing on the first pay-per-view fight card for 2020, and UFC President Dana White.

In the main event Conor McGregor made his return after more than a year of lay off. “The Notorious” went up against “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone.

The contest ended early. McGregor stormed Cerrone in the first round.

In the co-main event Holly Holm faced Raquel Pennington in the rematch. “The Preacher’s Daughter” scored the win by unanimous decision.

The complete fight results from UFC 246 can be found here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here