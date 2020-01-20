Floyd Mayweather seems to be indeed thinking to return to the squared circle this year. The American boxing great recently posted on social media, what appears to be, a call out of both, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor was back in action this past weekend in Las Vegas. “The Notorious” scored the 40-second KO of Donald Cerrone, and earned his first victory in over three years.

After UFC 246 main event concluded, Mayweather posted an image on Instagram, hinting on the rematch with the Irish MMA star to take place in 2020. He stopped McGregor in the tenth round of their boxing match in August 2017, and officially retired with a perfect record of 50-0.

The following post that Mayweather made on Instagram features his potential fight against the current UFC lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Dagestani-Russian champion is scheduled to make the third defense of his belt against Tony Ferguson in April.

Early this month Dana White said that they have a handshake deal with Floyd Mayweather. He is expected to compete in 2020.

“The money is in Floyd competing,” UFC President said.

The most recent appearance of Floyd Mayweather inside the ring to date goes back to December 2018. He KO’d Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round of their exhibition boxing match.