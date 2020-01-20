Conor McGregor knocked out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds last night at UFC 246 in Las Vegas. “The Notorious” made his return after more than a year of lay off.

Post-fight some fans called the fight a “joke” and “fix”. In addition, UFC welterweight Nate Diaz also shared his opinion on Twitter, posting “This sh*s all fake. Weak as f*ck”.

UFC President Dana White said “I know that there’s always critics and there’s always somebody who has an opinion. People are gonna say that Cowboy was shot, which is total bullsh*t.”

So what has actually happened? Well, Conor McGregor has outclassed Donald Cerrone, this is a fact. He has indeed made a smart, calculated return, which is certainly a good thing for him and for promotion (more on this here).

There is basically no way that the bout was fixed. It would be suicidal for the fight promotion of such magnitude.

What’s important for Conor McGregor is that he has tasted the win for the first time in over three years. The actual opponent didn’t really matter that much, as long as he looked good on paper in order to keep the image up. Cerrone did.

McGregor rebuilds. He again looks good in headlines. He has options.

At the UFC 246 pre-fight press conference Donald Cerrone said “We’re going to blow the f-king roof off this place”.

Well. What has in fact happened is now history.

“Cowboy” Cerrone suffered the third defeat in a row by TKO (one was doctor’s stoppage). He has reportedly got a good paycheck for his appearance inside the Octagon opposite McGregor, which is a good thing for him.

In the end, it’s all mostly about entertainment, right? However, it appears that for some fans a 40-second one-sided fight was definitely not enough to be truly entertained.