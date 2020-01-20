Kickboxing event Collision 2 took place at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands in December 2019. The top of the fight-bill saw a highly anticipated rematch between the defending GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven and K-1 legend Badr Hari.

The contest ended in the third round. Hari knocked Verhoeven down twice, yet was unable to continue after suffering injury (more on this here).

The promotion has recently released “This Was: COLLISION 2” video. The highlight features some of the most spectacular moments from the event, including a one punch KO, courtesy of Alex Pereira, and more. You can watch it for yourself below.

Badr Hari recently shared on social media that he was looking to be back in action in the near future. He is expected to face Verhoeven for the third time.

If not an immediate trilogy fight with Hari, in his next outing Rico Verhoeven, might be facing one of the heavyweights featured on the current Top 5 list in GLORY. This includes Jamal Ben Saddik, Benjamin Adegbuyi, Antoio Plazibat and Dangelo Marshall.