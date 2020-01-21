Julia Budd faces Cris Cyborg in the headliner of Bellator 238 fight card live on DAZN. MMA event takes place at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, USA on January 26 (AEDT).

Riding the eleven-fight win streak Julia Budd (13-2) is making the fourth defense of her Bellator featherweight title against former UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” (21-2, 1 NC). The women’s MMA championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

The co-main event features Darrion Caldwell (14-3) up against Adam Borics (14-0). The pair squares off in the quarterfinal bout of featherweight World Grand Prix. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 238 Budd vs Cyborg

MMA fans can watch Bellator 238 live stream online on DAZN. The main card date and start time in the United States is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card is available on Bellator.com, DAZN and the Bellator Mobile App. The start time is set for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT (Sun, Jan 26 at 11:30 am AEDT).

Bellator 238 tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.com.

Fight Card

Main Card (DAZN)

Featherweight Julia Budd vs. Cris “Cyborg”

Featherweight Darrion Caldwell vs. Adam Borics

Featherweight Henry Corrales vs. Juan Archuleta

Bantamweight Sergio Pettis vs. Alfred Khashakyan

Welterweight Raymond Daniels vs. Jason King

Strawweight Ava Knight vs. Emilee King

Preliminary Card (DAZN, Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App)

Featherweight Aaron Pico vs. Daniel Carey

Featherweight AJ Agazarm vs. Adel Altamimi

Featherweight Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Mario Navarro

Welterweight Miguel Jacob vs. David Pacheco

Lightweight Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila

180-pound catchweight Curtis Millender vs. Moses Murrietta

160-pound catchweight Brandon Bender vs. Joshua Jones

Lightweight Ricardo Seixas vs. Dominic Clark

Featherweight Tony Bartovich vs. Jarrett Connor