Julia Budd faces Cris Cyborg in the headliner of Bellator 238 fight card live on DAZN. MMA event takes place at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, USA on January 26 (AEDT).
Riding the eleven-fight win streak Julia Budd (13-2) is making the fourth defense of her Bellator featherweight title against former UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” (21-2, 1 NC). The women’s MMA championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.
The co-main event features Darrion Caldwell (14-3) up against Adam Borics (14-0). The pair squares off in the quarterfinal bout of featherweight World Grand Prix. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Bellator 238 Budd vs Cyborg
MMA fans can watch Bellator 238 live stream online on DAZN. The main card date and start time in the United States is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2 pm AEDT.
The preliminary card is available on Bellator.com, DAZN and the Bellator Mobile App. The start time is set for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT (Sun, Jan 26 at 11:30 am AEDT).
Bellator 238 tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.com.
Fight Card
Main Card (DAZN)
Featherweight Julia Budd vs. Cris “Cyborg”
Featherweight Darrion Caldwell vs. Adam Borics
Featherweight Henry Corrales vs. Juan Archuleta
Bantamweight Sergio Pettis vs. Alfred Khashakyan
Welterweight Raymond Daniels vs. Jason King
Strawweight Ava Knight vs. Emilee King
Preliminary Card (DAZN, Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App)
Featherweight Aaron Pico vs. Daniel Carey
Featherweight AJ Agazarm vs. Adel Altamimi
Featherweight Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Mario Navarro
Welterweight Miguel Jacob vs. David Pacheco
Lightweight Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila
180-pound catchweight Curtis Millender vs. Moses Murrietta
160-pound catchweight Brandon Bender vs. Joshua Jones
Lightweight Ricardo Seixas vs. Dominic Clark
Featherweight Tony Bartovich vs. Jarrett Connor