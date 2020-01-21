Irish MMA star Conor McGregor made a victorious return this past weekend in Las Vegas, where he knocked out American Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. Prior to the fight, UFC President Dana White said that “The Notorious” would earn a shot at the lightweight title if he goes through “Cowboy”.

Former two-division titleholder is looking for a rematch against the current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The latter claimed the win by submission in the fourth round of their first fight in October 2018.

Nurmagomedov has previously said he was not interested in the rematch, unless McGregor wins ten bouts in a row. The condition for their second encounter seems to be changed. Ildar Satdinov of RIA Novosti reported that according to the father of the Russian fighter “The Eagle” would face “The Notorious” for $100 million.

“We also need a rematch with Conor, just give us $100 million,” Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said. “The day after the fight with Ferguson, give us this amount, and why not make a rematch? I don’t know, maybe Dana White wants to organize [the rematch], since he needs this fight.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) is scheduled to make the third defense of his lightweight title against Tony Ferguson (25-3) on April 19 (AEDT). The contest headlines UFC 249 fight card taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Conor McGregor (22-4), who faced Cerrone at welterweight, might remain in the division and challenge one of the top competitors including the champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. In addition his second fight with Floyd Mayweather is potential to happen in 2020.