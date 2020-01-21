Tyson Fury is looking to dethrone the reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in the rematch next month. Moreover, “Gypsy King” already has further plans for his fighting career. The lineal champion from the UK is aiming for a bout inside the MMA cage.

At the recent interview with Ariel Helwani on ESPN Radio, Tyson Fury said he would fight one of the UFC champions, wearing small gloves. The contest might take place in the cage, yet would proceed under boxing rules.

Ahead of #UFC246, @Tyson_Fury joined @arielhelwani to talk about his potential future in the MMA world. pic.twitter.com/oimkCF2wp3 — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) January 19, 2020

“I don’t want to go into an MMA fight, like rolling around on the floor and all that,” Tyson Fury said (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “I would fight one of their champions in small gloves. Maybe in a cage, but with boxing rules, with UFC (MMA) gloves. With the four-ounce gloves, that would be good for me.”

When asked why that would be good for him, Fury said “you don’t want to be unsuccessful at what you do to want to have a go at something else, do you? You don’t have to be on a losing streak or something to want to venture into something else.”

“I’m one of those type of person – adventurous and willing to try other things.”

“I’m doing very well. I’m making a lot of money out of boxing. I’m at the top of my game, but I’d still love to go in the cage and have a fight with somebody with little gloves on. Let’s see what it’s like to get punched in the face with the four ouncers on rather than 10.”

The current UFC heavyweight champion is Stipe Miocic. The American mixed martial artist has previously called out Fury, saying he would also fight him in the ring.

“Yeah, I think it would be [Miocic],” Fury said. “After I beat Deontay Wilder next month, I’m going to have a sit-down with Dana [White]. We’re going to run some numbers and see if this fight makes sense. Whoever is available from that side and whoever is willing to get their ass kicked by the heavyweight champion of the world, he’s the one I want.”

The Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder rematch takes place at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV on February 23. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.