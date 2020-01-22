The Australian model, lawyer and Muay Thai fighter Lilian Dikmans is on the cover of Fitness First magazine. The all new “Heavy Hitter” issue for January-February 2020 hit the stream today (Jan. 22).

Melbourne-born Lilian Dikmans has become the first Australian model to simultaneously compete in Muay Thai. To date she has scored the record of 3-0-1, and is expected to be back in the ring this year.

The issue features Lilian Dikmans’ workout program that helps stay in shape and motivated. In addition to Muay Thai training, her set of fitness exercises includes skipping rope, sumo squat with battle ropes, lateral bounds, shadow boxing with dumbbells, and more.

“It’s primarily body weight strength exercises combined with high intensity intervals,” Lilian Dikmans says. “Sports like boxing and Muay Thai keep you in great shape, so from a modelling perspective they make sense. Training for them is high intensity, so it’s amazing for fat loss.”

The new Fitness First magazine issue also includes articles on fitness and nutrition, recipes, a set of exercises for “perfect posture”, strength training and more.

Fitness First has gyms in 16 countries, including over 60 locations in Australia. The first club Down Under opened in 2000.