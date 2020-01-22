Robert Whittaker pulled out from his UFC 248 bout against Jared Cannonier. Former middleweight champion has recently made a post on Instagram advising fans that he needed to take some time off in order to be with his family.

“I’m sorry to all my friends, supporters and family for not being able to fight in March. A lot has happened over the 12 last months and I need to take some time now to be with my family, slow things down and to refocus. Sorry to everyone again but I’ll be back. The best is yet to come.”

On Wednesday The Sun reported that the 29-year-old Sydney based mixed martial artist has cancelled his bout to donate bone marrow to his baby daughter Lilliana, born in February 2018. She has reportedly fallen sick.

“That’s personal for Whittaker. If Whittaker wants to talk about that, he can,” UFC President Dana White told Submission Radio.

“But I’ll tell you this, when you talk about somebody whose priorities are in the right place, who is completely selfless and down to the core a good human being, that’s Robert Whittaker.”

“The reason Robert Whittaker is not fighting in this fight is one of the most unselfish things I’ve seen in my life. He’s a good man, he’s a good human being, and I have a lot of respect for him.”

“Good luck to him in what he’s dealing with right now.”

“I can’t put into words and articulate how I feel about Robert Whittaker. He’s the real deal, man.”

Robert Whittaker said “Apologies to all my friends and supporters but unfortunately I won’t be competing on the UFC 248 fight card.”

“There are a few other things going on in my life that I need to give priority to and sort out, so I have had to change my plans.”

“But I’ll be back soon, bigger and better than ever.”

Robert Whittaker (20-5) was last seen in action in October last year when he lost UFC middleweight title against Israel Adesanya. Before that he was riding a stretched nine-fight win streak, including a pair of victories against Yoel Romero, stoppage wins against Ronaldo Souza and Derek Brunson, among others.